Elderly Woman Killed as Tesla Crashes Into California Cafe

One person was killed, and five others were injured after a Tesla crashed into the patio seating area of a café in Southern California. The Simi Valley Police Department and the Ventura County Fire Department responded to the incident, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Monday at a shopping center near Tierra Rejada and Madera roads. Aerial footage showed a white Tesla disheveled in the café’s outdoor dining area after the collision. Officials have not released the identities of the victims, but emergency responders found an elderly woman trapped under the Tesla, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation. The incident comes a week after a Tesla crashed into a Katy, Texas, home and killed a 76-year-old grandmother. The victim’s family has since filed a lawsuit alleging the vehicle’s technology contributed to the collision. Tesla has denied the claims, and federal safety officials are investigating. A 2024 iSeeCars study found Tesla vehicles had a fatal crash rate of 5.6 deaths per billion miles driven, nearly double the national average of 2.8 deaths per billion miles.

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