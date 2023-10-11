Election Denier Extraordinaire Kari Lake Launches Senate Bid With Trump Endorsement
‘SHE IS A FIGHTER’
Kari Lake formally announced her campaign for Senate on Tuesday and unveiled an endorsement video from Donld Trump. The incorrigible election denier—who has still not conceded her race for Arizona governor over unfounded claims of fraud—told supporters at a rally in Scottsdale: “This mama bear has a whole lot of fight left in her.” She also played a clip from Trump. “I wish I could be there with everyone but I’m busy on the campaign trail and fighting off all of the bad people,” the former president said in the footage. He went on to say: “When I’m back in the White House, I need strong fighters like Kari in the Senate. She is a fighter, she’s strong, and she’s good—she’s got a great heart, by the way.” Lake will run for the seat held by Kyrsten Sinema, the independent former Democrat, who is yet to declare if she will seek re-election.