Election Equipment Manufacturer Lobbies Congress for Paper Ballots

After years of selling paperless machines, the largest U.S. manufacturer of election equipment reportedly has begun to lobby for Congress to mandate that all election equipment must “create a paper trail.” According to CNN, Election Systems & Software’s shift in stance came after Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 election. The company decided to stop selling paperless machines last summer and has increased its meetings with lawmakers since. “There’s a big recognition today that auditing is important, and to do a proper audit you need a piece of paper,” Kathy Rogers, senior vice president of government relations, told CNN. “I’ll tell you it’s a decision that came at a cost. We’ve lost a few sales because of it. But we think it’s the right thing to do.” CEO Tom Burt also wrote an op-ed earlier this month, stating that Congress should make paper ballots the law. Some, however, see Election Systems & Software’s efforts as a marketing ploy. “After years of selling voting equipment that it knew was insecure, and fighting tooth and nail against real election security, ES&S is finally admitting that paper ballots are the most secure system currently available,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) told CNN, claiming that the company would back one of Congress’ election security bills if it were “serious about this change of heart[.]”