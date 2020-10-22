Election Locations Have Dropped by 20% Since 2016, Data Shows
DWINDLING
Nearly 21,000 polling places have been cut throughout the nation ahead of the 2020 presidential election, according to an analysis of state data by VICE News. The increase in mail-in-voting, strengthened COVID-19 protocols, voter suppression, and cost cuts may be some of the driving forces to blame. Polling places throughout the country have decreased by 20 percent since 2016 and by 22 percent since 2012. VICE reports that there were more than 3,000 fewer election locations in 2016 than in 2012. “Fewer polling places can lead to longer lines, longer wait times, and hurt people, particularly people who are disabled or don’t drive and rely on public transportation,” the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights program director Leigh Chapman said.