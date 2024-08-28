Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said she is “as prepared as anyone can be” for the upcoming 2024 presidential election should the results end up before the Supreme Court of the United States.

“There are legal issues that arise out of the political process,” Brown Jackson told CBS News in a segment that aired Tuesday. “And so the Supreme Court has to be prepared to respond if that should be necessary.”

The Justice also addressed the court’s controversial decision, siding with former President Donald Trump, affirming that presidents have immunity for “official acts.” Brown Jackson, who was appointed by President Joe Biden, was one of three justices who dissented from the majority.

“I was concerned about a system that appeared to provide immunity for one individual under one set of circumstances when we have a criminal justice system that had ordinarily treated everyone the same,” Brown Jackson told anchor Norah O’Donnell in her first on-air interview since joining the bench.

Her comments come after Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a superseding indictment on Aug. 27 against Trump, a condensed version of the original charges in the ongoing federal election interference case.

Brown Jackson’s memoir, Lovely One is set for release on Sep. 3.