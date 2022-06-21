Election Worker: Giuliani’s Suspicious ‘USB of Fake Votes’ Was Actually... a Ginger Mint
‘All because of lies’
Shaye Moss and her mom Ruby Freeman had their lives turned upside down when then-President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani singled them out in an increasingly unhinged effort to overturn the election. Giuliani accused the two election workers from Fulton County, Georgia, of pulling out suitcases of fake votes and passing a suspicious USB stick to each other while counting election results. But the “USB stick”—which Giuliani later suggested might be dope—was a ginger mint, Moss told the January 6 committee in stunning, emotional testimony Tuesday.
Moss and Freeman were deluged with death threats and had a mob turn up at Moss’ grandmother’s house to try to perform a citizen’s arrest. She said the stress caused her to gain 60 pounds, stop working and stop going out. “I don’t do nothing anymore,” she said. “I second guess everything I do. It’s affected my life in a major way. In every way. All because of lies.” In previously recorded testimony, Freeman said she was a business owner known to everyone as Lady Ruby but she had to stop using her name and leave her home for months after the FBI said she was not safe. “Do you know how it feels to have the President of the United States target you?” she said.