Elementary School Students, Young Family Killed in Texas Mall Rampage
Two elementary school students were killed and their mother gravely injured during Saturday’s mass shooting in Allen, Texas, according to The Dallas Morning News. They were identified by the district’s superintendent as Daniela Mendoza and her sister Sofia, who were in the fourth and second grades, respectively, at Cox Elementary School. Their mother, Ilda Mendoza, remains in critical condition at a local hospital, the newspaper reported. The South Korean Consulate in Houston also identified three of the other victims, saying they were of Korean descent and had U.S. citizenship. The agency identified them as 37-year-old Cho Kyu Song and Kang Shin Young, 35, a couple whose 3-year-old son James also died Saturday. A GoFundMe started by their church said the couple, known as Cindy and Kyu, were at the mall with their two sons. “After being released from the ICU, their six year old son William is the only surviving member of this horrific event,” it said. Police said Mauricio Garcia, 33, carried out the attack before being killed by authorities.