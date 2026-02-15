Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke walked down the aisle to wed musician Christian Lee Hutson in a surprise ceremony Saturday. The actress, 27, and Hutson, 35, tied the knot on Valentine’s Day at St. George’s Episcopal Church in New York City, Page Six reported. The nuptials were attended by Hawke’s mega-famous parents, actors Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, who were married from 1998 to 2005. Maya Hawke’s costars from the long-running Netflix series were also in attendance, including Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink. The couple had been friends for four years before things turned romantic. “It’s awesome. I cannot recommend highly enough dating your friends. It’s the best,” Maya said in an interview on the Zach Sang Show. They have been frequent collaborators since meeting, with Hutson writing on Maya’s 2024 album Chaos Angel and Maya writing on his 2024 album Paradise Pop. 10.
Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights may have gotten a paltry 63 percent critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and mixed reviews—including a designation that it was “limp” from the Daily Beast—but audiences have been showing up for the steamy adaptation. The retelling of the Brontë novel about the 18th-century romance between Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff made a whopping $82 million during its opening weekend. The combined star power of Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie has pulled in enough viewers to make Wuthering Heights the biggest worldwide debut of 2026. The film made $42 million in international markets and $40 million in the United States. The animated Sony project, GOAT, came in second place, earning $47.6 million. Third in the ranking was the crime drama Crime 101, put out by Amazon’s MGM studios and starring Marvel alumni Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo. The movie was produced on a $90 million budget and grossed $12 million at the box office.
Elephant Herd Kills Family of 4 in Tragic Stampede Trampling
A wild elephant herd killed a family during a violent stampede in Gondwar, a village in the eastern state of Jharkhand, India. The incident resulted in the deaths of six people, including two adults and their two children, a 3-month-old baby, and a 1-year-old. Another child was seriously hurt and is currently receiving treatment for their injuries. The family is among the latest victims of the elephant herd. The same group of wild animals has hurt others in their migration from town to town. Forest authorities reportedly warned the public about an aggressive group of animals. “Unfortunately, when people tried to flee from their homes, six of them were trampled to death,” forest officer Vikas Kumar Ujjwal told The New Indian Express. He added that, “the herd is quite aggressive and has been moving very fast; it has become difficult for the forest staff to monitor it.” The Department of Forest, Environment, and Climate Change is now seeking approval to capture the animals. “Permission has been sought from the higher authorities to tranquillise the herd,” Ujjwal said.
Manchester Orchestra drummer Tim Very has died at 42 of an unknown cause. “The entire Manchester Orchestra family has been devastated by the sudden passing of our brother, Timothy Very,” the band’s members said on a Saturday Instagram post. Very started touring with the indie-rock band in 2011, alongside its members Andy Hull, Robert McDowell, and Andy Prince, and played with the band until his death. He was the group’s longest-serving drummer. Very said after their first show that “It’s been awesome. I can talk about it for hours, but I’ll just say this is what I’ve always wanted to do, and these are guys I’ve known for a long time. It’s the best.” In his time with the band, he appeared on multiple studio albums, including A Black Mile to the Surface and The Million Masks of God. Manchester Orchestra honored the drummer in their Instagram post announcing his passing. “He had an undeniable light that was only matched by his dedication and love for the craft that he was clearly put on earth to do. No words can ever do him justice. Please know, if you are someone who loved Tim, he loved you too,” his bandmates said.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos believes it may take years to find 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie. In an interview with the New York Times, Nanos said that while they are committed to continuing the search, Today show host Savannah Guthrie and her family could be waiting a long time for answers. “Maybe it’s an hour from now. Maybe it’s weeks or months or years from now. But we won’t quit. We’re going to find Nancy. We’re going to find this guy,” the sheriff said. The search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother, who was last seen at her Tucson, Arizona home on Jan. 31, has been ongoing for two weeks. News outlets received ransom letters from the purported kidnappers asking for payment in Bitcoin. Those letters have been sent to the FBI, and no public updates have been issued. Guthrie’s family appealed for Nancy’s safe return through videos posted to social media, but there has been no reported response to those calls. The FBI shared recordings from the 84-year-old’s Nest doorbell camera. The video showed a masked perpetrator wearing gloves and a holstered gun. Investigators have detained and questioned multiple persons of interest but have not formally identified a suspect.
One dedicated 6-year-old from Pennsylvania has sent previous records crumbling by selling an astonishing 87,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies in a single season. Pim Neill, a Daisy Scout, has harnessed the power of social media to sell tens of thousands of boxes per day. After being rejected from one Girl Scout group and doubted by another, the plucky entrepreneur was determined to prove everyone wrong. “Pim is literally unstoppable,” her father, Lucas Anorak-Neill, told People. Door-to-door sales, pre-orders, and leafleting every day saw Pim’s numbers grow to the point she dared to dream of the grand prize: a trip to Niagara Falls. Her story has resonated on TikTok, where her family is posting frequent updates on her tally, and she quickly blew past the previous record of 44,200 boxes, set by Girl Scout Katie Francis in 2020. “We aren’t sure what happened, so we can only try to sell more boxes,” Anorak-Neill said. “People were excited to help a 6-year-old crush a record that was literally set the season after she was born.” With one record behind her, Pim is now gunning for the lifetime total, also set by Francis, of 180,0000. With more than a decade to go in the program, she is off to a sweet start.
Things are heating up at the Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina as the Canadian men’s curling team clashed with Sweden in a fiery back-and-forth. Sweden’s Oskar Eriksson accused Canada’s Marc Kennedy of cheating in their Friday match—and was promptly treated to some un-Canadian impoliteness. “I haven’t done it once. You can f--- off,” Kennedy can be heard saying in a clip broadcast on live TV. “I’ll show you the video after the game,” Eriksson replied, causing further profanity-laced outbursts from Kennedy. The Canadian was alleged to have touched his curling stone after releasing it, a violation in the sport. Video evidence appears to show Kennedy poking the stone after letting it go on its run down the ice, but no penalty was issued. World Curling issued a verbal warning to the Canadian team, and an official memo has been circulated clarifying that players can only touch the handle of their stone during delivery, not the granite part. Kennedy later admitted regret over losing his cool but argued that he was defending his integrity. “I don’t like being accused of cheating after 25 years on tour,” he told reporters. Canada beat the defending gold-medalists 8-6 and is currently sitting in the second position on the leaderboard.
The crime-fighting Charlie’s Angels trio has proven remarkably hard to kill. Sony has tapped screenwriter Pete Chiarelli—known for The Proposal, Crazy Rich Asians, and Now You See Me 2—to pen the latest big-screen reboot of the iconic franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A director has not yet been officially announced, though sources told the outlet Drew Barrymore—who starred in the hit 2000 adaptation—is being floated for the role. Charlie’s Angels first debuted as a hit ABC series in 1976, starring Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson, and Jaclyn Smith as private investigators working for the mysterious Charlie Townsend. The franchise received a glossy revival in 2000, when Barrymore teamed up with Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu in a big-screen version that grossed $264.1 million worldwide. Not every reboot has landed. Sony attempted to revive the franchise in 2019 with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska, but the film struggled at the box office, earning just $73 million worldwide.
A dramatic operation took place in the search for Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother on Friday night. Nancy Guthrie, 84, has not been seen since Jan. 31. She is believed to have been abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Authorities have now detained three people in connection with the case, according to Fox News Digital. A Pima County Sheriff SWAT team moved in after receiving a tip and executed a search warrant at a home roughly two miles from Nancy’s residence. Two men and one of their mothers were taken into custody, the outlet reported. Investigators also towed a silver SUV from a parking lot outside a Tucson restaurant Friday night as part of the ongoing probe. The developments mark the most significant movement in the case since Nancy’s disappearance nearly two weeks ago. Authorities have previously recovered DNA evidence from someone who wasn’t Nancy that was found on her property. No one detained has been identified or named as a suspect. The FBI has also intensified its involvement, doubling the reward to $100,000 for information leading to Nancy’s whereabouts.
Shelly Desai, known for his recurring roles in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Men of A Certain Age, has died at 90, his family announced. His cause of death was not provided. Early in his career, the Indian-American actor performed in both Off-Broadway and Broadway productions in the 1970s. He later made dozens of appearances in TV series, including ER, Friends, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The A-Team, NYPD Blue, and Ugly Betty. Desai also appeared in multiple movies, including Thelma & Louise, Clifford, and Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2. He played Carlos in Men of A Certain Age between 2009 and 2011. Perhaps most notably, Desai appeared in several episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia playing Hwang, a landlord who was always chasing rent from Charlie, played by Charlie Day, and Frank, played by Danny DeVito. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis, his stepdaughters, April and Dawn, and three grandchildren.