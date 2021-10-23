Elephant Takes Revenge, Kills Suspected Poacher in South African National Park

Read it at ABC
An elephant killed a man suspected of poaching in a South African wildlife sanctuary, and then his accomplices left his body to rot, authorities believe. Rangers from South Africa’s Kruger National Park announced late Friday that they had discovered a corpse the day before. Their initial investigation found that the “suspected poacher” had likely been felled by an elephant and that his accomplices had abandoned his body in the Stolznek area of the 5-million-acre park. The alleged illegal hunter’s identity was not made public. No dead animals were found nearby, the rangers said.