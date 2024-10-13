Eleven Amish Family Members, Including 1-Year Old, Hospitalized Over Toxic Mushrooms
Eleven members of an Amish family in Pennsylvania, including a one-year-old child, were taken to a local hospital Friday night after they ingested toxic mushrooms, according to officials. Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company Station 57—based in York County—said in a statement on Facebook that it attended to “a mass casualty incident.” The 11 people impacted were one man, one woman, and nine children raging in ages from one to 39, the fire department said. Officials said one family member found the mushrooms in the woods and brought them home to eat. Gregory Fantom, a spokesperson for the fire company, told CNN that the family member who reported the illnesses had to walk a half-mile to a telephone booth to call emergency services, since the Amish generally do not keep telephones in their homes. “Don’t be rude and accusatory; mistakes happen,” said the fire company, in a Facebook comment reminding people to be polite.