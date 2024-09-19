‘Elf’ Star Jokes About Diddy Case: Is ‘Being Nasty’ a Crime?
FREAK OUT
Actor and comedian Faizon Love seemed to make a joke on Wednesday in response to the charges facing Sean “Diddy” Combs in an Instagram post. “When has being nasty been a federal crime?” he asked. Known for his roles in movies such as Elf, Meteor Man, and Friday, Love asked his 269,000 social media followers to explain why “Puffy” was indicted this week. “I didn’t know there was a limit on baby oil,” he added in an apparent reference to police seizing 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricants from Diddy’s properties. “You can’t take anybody on vacation, you can’t take nobody to Vegas, damn sure don’t bring them to Atlanta,” he continued. Combs was charged this week for transporting sex workers “across state lines and internationally” to take part in his “Freak Off” performances. “Please tell us the new rules,” said Love in a thinly-veiled dig at New York prosecutors.