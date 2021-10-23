CHEAT SHEET
Mother Charged After Body of Missing 5-Year-Old Found in Massachusetts
The body of a missing 5-year-old New Hampshire boy was discovered Saturday a state away from where he vanished. The boy’s mother and her boyfriend have been arrested. Elijah Lewis disappeared from Merrimack, New Hampshire earlier this month; his remains were found in Abington, Massachusetts on Saturday morning. A cadaver dog unearthed the corpse, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney. Danielle Denise Dauphinais, 35, and Joseph Stapf, 30, were taken into custody in New York and charged with witness tampering and child endangerment. Both allegedly asked friends to lie about Elijah’s whereabouts. Dauphinais has pleaded not guilty.