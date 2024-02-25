Mother Arrested as Desperate Family Searches for Missing 3-Year-Old Elijah Vue

The mother of a 3-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday morning has been arrested in connection with his disappearance, police said Saturday.

Katrina Baur, 31, was arrested alongside a man identified as Jesse Vang on child neglect charges after Elijah Vue vanished earlier this week. Baur and Vang, described as the boy's caretaker, are being held on $15,000 and $20,000 cash bail, respectively, and barred from contacting each other or anyone under 18 if bail is posted.

Neighbors, friends and family continue to search for the missing boy. He was last seen around 8 a.m. on Tuesday in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, and was sent there by his mother to stay with Vang away from their hometown of Wisconsin Dells, according to Manitowoc County District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre. Baur was not in Two Rivers when her son disappeared.

An Amber alert was issued Tuesday afternoon when he was reported missing.

In a statement, police chief Ben Meinert advised the surrounding community to check surveillance cameras, search any place a small child could hide or fall into, and scan properties for any discarded items that may have signaled Elijah’s presence, such as a red and black plaid blanket or dinosaur printed shoes.

“We will leave no stone unturned,” Meinert promised. He added that the Two Rivers police force was coordinating efforts with the FBI, the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations, and the non-profits A Child is Missing and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to Facebook posts, the search effort was expanded to the nearby city of Manitowoc, just south of Two Rivers on the coast of Lake Michigan. Police confirmed the search had expanded to surrounding communities near Two Rivers, as well as Vue’s hometown of Wisconsin Dells.

On Saturday, police thanked the public for assisting in the search but said that Elijah had still not been found. Meinert warned against fake tips and scams sent in relation to the search.

“Elijah has not been located. We are aware of at least one fake video circulating social media that shows the recovery of a minor by officers,” the chief said. “Again, beware of scams seeking your money and personal information, but also those now looking to take advantage of this unfortunate incident.”

Elijah Vue is of mixed white and Hmong ethnicity with dark blond hair and brown eyes, according to police. He is about 3 feet tall and has a birthmark on his left knee. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a dark-colored, long sleeve shirt and a pair of red and green dinosaur slip-on shoes. He may be carrying a red and white plaid blanket.