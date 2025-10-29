Elijah Wood Crashes Couple’s Hobbit-Themed Wedding

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Until I started bleaching my naturally brunette mane, I never experienced much hair loss or shedding. Aside from the occasional split end (my hair is fine but abundant—read: constantly tangled), hair loss wasn’t something I had to think about. This all changed during the early days of the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. Armed with our beauty editor credentials and far too much confidence, my friend and I decided to DIY our own highlights in her apartment. We headed to Sally Beauty in our face masks, secured the supplies, and watched YouTube videos on proper highlighting techniques before attempting it ourselves. Spoiler alert: it was a terrible idea. I traded my “money piece” highlights for uneven breakage that looked like accidental curtain bangs.

Fast-forward to 2024, and I decided it was time to do something about the breakage if I wanted to continue to be a blonde. While editing a writer’s story about rosemary oil’s potential to combat thinning hair, I stumbled across Nécessaire’s new rosemary collection and decided it was a good time to try the brand’s Rosemary Multi-Protein Shampoo. Frankly, the scent alone is reason enough to repurchase (if they bottled it as a perfume, I’d wear it daily), but it’s the results that won me over.

Nécessaire Multi-Protein Rosemary Shampoo See At Nécessaire

Within a couple of weeks, the bleach-damaged pieces around my hairline started to feel stronger. After a month, I noticed new growth—something I hadn’t seen since 2019. The formula pairs rosemary oil and plant-derived surfactants with a “micro-dose of Capixyl,” an anti-thinning peptide complex formulated to reduce shedding and promote density. While the research on rosemary oil’s effectiveness for treating hair loss is still mixed, anecdotally, I’m impressed. After a year of using the Rosemary Multi-Protein Shampoo, my strands look healthier, my hairline feels fuller, and I’m finally seeing progress after years of damage control. I can finally get face-framing highlights again without risk of my hair falling out.

Whether you’re dealing with damage from hair coloring, heat styling, or other things like stress and genetics, Nécessaire’s Rosemary Multi-Protein Shampoo is a great place to start.