Stefanik-Backed Candidate Wins MAGA World Face-Off in New Hampshire

At 25, Karoline Leavitt could become the youngest woman ever elected to Congress after winning the Republican primary in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District.

Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas currently represents the district along the Granite State’s Seacoast region stretching up the Maine border, and will compete against Leavitt for a second term in November.

Leavitt emerged victorious from a costly proxy war that pitted her mentor, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), against other members of House leadership.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA) endorsed Leavitt’s opponent, former Trump advisor Matt Mowers, and a super PAC aligned with McCarthy spent heavily late in the primary campaign to boost him.

Leavitt courted the MAGA wing of the party, previously spreading former President Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election being stolen. Other Leavitt backers included Rep. Jim Jordan (OH), Sen. Ted Cruz (TX), Sen. Mike Lee (UT), outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn (NC), former Defense Department Chief of Staff Kash Patel, as well as state Rep. Al Baldasaro, the dean of New Hampshire’s MAGA wing.

Leavitt got her start in the Trump White House before working for Stefanik, the third highest ranking House Republican.