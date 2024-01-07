Elise Stefanik Doubles Down on Trump’s Hitleresque ‘Poisoning the Blood’ Remarks
‘MORAL CLARITY’
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who has embraced her role as the grand antisemitism inquisitor of university presidents, defended on Sunday former President Donald Trump’s recent claim that migrants are “poisoning the blood” of America—comments that echo Adolf Hitler’s rhetoric. Interviewing Stefanik on NBC’s Meet the Press, anchor Kristen Welker wondered what the congresswoman thought about Trump’s remarks, especially considering she’s demanded “moral clarity” from university leaders. “Well, yet again, we have the media which is so biased, which is reiterating whatever the talking points the Biden campaign is giving,” Stefanik fumed at first. After Welker said she was merely giving her a chance to respond to the criticism Trump has received, the lawmaker replied: “Our border crisis is poisoning Americans through fentanyl… so yes, I stand by President Trump.” Asked if that meant she stood by Trump’s words, Stefanik said “yes” before claiming the ex-president has the “strongest record when it comes to supporting the Jewish people.” When Trump initially made the remarks last month, Stefanik stayed silent amid the widespread condemnation.