Founder of Elite Concierge Service Stole $1 Million From Rich Clients: DOJ
‘Serial Con Artist’
An Arizona woman is facing several charges after allegedly using her full-service concierge firm to embezzle at least $1 million from clients. New York prosecutors allege Traccii Show-Hutsona, a 52-year-old who also goes by Tracii Show and Tracii Show Vician, was the founding partner of Elite Lux Life, a firm that “accommodates the most discerning traveler” and is the “go-to service for wanting to enjoy the very best life has to offer.” From 2015 until 2019, she allegedly stole from clients’ bank accounts, including college savings funds. One person who hired Show-Hutsona as a personal assistant was robbed of at least $1 million, which Show-Hutsona used to buy cell phones, jewelry, and luxury hotel stays, a complaint says. When the victim confronted Show-Hutsona, she confessed to the theft and promised to make amends—but instead kept stealing money, prosecutors allege.
Show-Hutsona’s Instagram shows her enjoying the finer things in life, like a Lamborghini, and boasting about how hard she works. She has been charged with wire fraud and identity theft. In 2008, she was convicted of committing fraud and aggravated identity theft after she submitted fraudulent invoices for a staffing agency in Japan, prosecutors said.