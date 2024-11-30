This CBD Sports Gel Makes Winter Feel Like Less of a Pain—40% Off Sitewide

The end of the year can be a busy time. From hustling at work to bustling around the shops, winter has many of us staying on our feet all day. And if you sneak in a cheeky workout, your muscles and joints could be out of service all week. No one wants to lose that time during the holiday season: that’s where Elixinol CBD Sports Gel can help.

Sports Gel 40% off sitewide Buy At Elixinol $ 60

Its Broad Spectrum CBD contains a complete profile of cannabinoids but does not have any detectable levels of THC. That means the gel shouldn’t have the impairing effects that are associated with feeling high. Warmth and hydration are the primary sensations when the product is applied to the skin.

The formula includes warm capsaicin, soothing arnica, and stimulating camphor to relax aches at the source. It’s recommended for the neck, elbows, knees, and back. Reviewers specifically praised the gel for its help with arthritis and lower back pain.

Right now, Elixinol is offering 40% off everything sitewide. That is inclusive of the Sports Gel as well as other products like the CBD Sleep Capsules with Melatonin and the Everyday CBD Dog Drops. So if you’re looking down the barrel at a winter full of activity, now is a great time to see how CBD can help.

