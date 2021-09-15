Improve Your Mood, Your Health, and Your Sleep With These Natural CBD Capsules, Tinctures, and Gels
Rest Assured
By now, you’ve likely heard about how CBD can be used to help with stress, soothe aches and sore muscles, and help you ease into a state of calmness on even the most stressful of days. But if CBD is so beneficial by itself, what other positive effects are possible when you pair it with other natural ingredients and hormones?
As Elixinol's collection of high-quality, wellness-focused products demonstrates, consciously complementing CBD can be an effective way to unlock a host of additional healing properties that can boost your physical and cognitive health, improve your stress response, and much more. And good news: from now through September 30th, access an exclusive 40% discount on any Elixinol item by using the promo code DAILYBEAST40.
By leveraging liposomes - microscopic bubbles which carry CBD - Elixinol’s Everyday Rapid Reset Liposome ensures that you’re able to process more of the CBD serving which might otherwise be lost in the digestive process – which, in turn, leads to a more efficient and effective period of relaxation.
Everyday Rapid Reset Liposome
These Sleep Good Night Capsules creatively pair Elxinol’s natural CBD with melatonin, a hormone that your brain produces in response to darkness. Together, this combination provides a relaxing, non-habit-forming way to support optimal sleep.
Sleep Good Night Capsules
Elixinol’s Everyday Daily Balance Tincture relies on the full spectrum of cannabinoids and flavonoids found within the hemp plant to help your body organically balance out immune response, stress response, cognitive health, and more.
Everyday Daily Balance Tincture
By combining CBD with Boswellia, a natural extract that has well-known anti-inflammatory properties, these Active Body Comfort Capsules support healthy joints so you can better bounce back after workouts or long days.
Active Body Comfort Capsules
