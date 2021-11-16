Eliza Dushku Slams ‘Near-Constant’ Sexual Harassment on CBS Set at House Hearing
‘BULL’ SH*T
Actor Eliza Dushku described being sexually harassed, fired, and then forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement on the CBS show Bull in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, reports Variety. Dushku said she was promised a recurring role in Season 1 of the show, but once she accused leading man Michael Weatherly of sexual harassment, she alleges she was fired the very next day. “In my first week on my new job, I found myself the brunt of crude, sexualized, and lewd verbal assaults,” said Dushku. “I suffered near-constant sexual harassment from my co-star. This was beyond anything I had experienced in my 30-year career.”
Though she didn’t specifically name Weatherly, she accused her male co-star of calling her “legs,” smelling her, and gazing creepily at her. “Off script, in front of about 100 crew members and cast members, he once said that he would take me to his rape van and use lube and long phallic things on me and take me over his knee and spank me like a little girl,” alleged Dushku. “Another time, he told me that his sperm were powerful swimmers.” The Boston Globe reported that CBS attempted to silence Dushku with a $9.5 million settlement in 2018.