Brandon Lee’s Fiancée Speaks Out After ‘Avoidable Tragedy’ on ‘Rust’ Set
‘HEART ACHES AGAIN’
Eliza Hutton, the fiancée of actor Brandon Lee, who died from an accidental shooting similar to the one on Alec Baldwin’s film Rust, has spoken out for the first time in almost three decades, reports People magazine. Hutton, 57, called the Rust accident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza another “avoidable tragedy.” In a private Instagram post, she wrote that “there’s no such thing as a prop gun,” as her fiancé, the son of action star Bruce Lee, was also killed via a prop gun that was supposedly only loaded with blanks in 1993. “Twenty-eight years ago, I was shattered by the shock and grief of losing the love of my life, Brandon Lee, so senselessly. My heart aches again now for Halyna Hutchins’ husband and son, and for all those left in the wake of this avoidable tragedy,” said Hutton. “I urge those in positions to make change to consider alternatives to real guns on sets.”