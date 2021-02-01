Armie Hammer’s Estranged Wife Speaks Out: ‘Didn’t Realize How Much I Didn’t Know’
SPEAKING UP
Elizabeth Chambers, Armie Hammer’s estranged wife, addressed allegations of abusive behavior against the Hollywood star in a Monday Instagram post. “I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know,” Chambers wrote. “I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal.” Chambers and Hammer split in July, after 10 years of marriage. The couple had two children together. “My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time,” Chambers added. “Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward.”
Last month, several women came forward alleging that Hammer had been abusive to them during their relationships, including a series of text messages purportedly from Hammer stating he was a cannibal. Hammer has denied these allegations, and those text messages have not been verified. “I will not be commenting further on this matter,” Chambers wrote.