NC Officials Demand Body-Cam Vids of Andrew Brown Death—but Sheriff’s Office Is Silent
WHERE’S THE FOOTAGE?
Officials in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, have put further pressure on its sheriff’s department to release body-cam footage of the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. In a Saturday press conference, Mayor Bettie Parker and city manager Montré Freeman said the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Department should make it public. “We still have not seen any evidence,” Freeman said. “We still have not seen any body cam [footage]. We have not conversed at length with the county.”
Brown’s family met with Sheriff Tommy Wooten on Friday but weren’t allowed to see the footage. The sheriff’s department claimed it could not release it without a court order, and has so far refused to release any details about the shooting. Brown, 42, was killed on Wednesday morning by deputies who were serving an arrest warrant. Police dispatch recordings said that he was shot in the back and neighbors claimed deputies fired on his vehicle as he tried to drive away.
Seven deputies are on leave and another three have resigned since Brown’s death but a spokesperson said the resignations were unrelated.