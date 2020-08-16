Elizabeth Debicki Cast as Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’ Seasons 5 and 6
‘AN HONOR’
Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Princess Diana in the final two seasons of Netflix hit The Crown, the show announced Sunday on Twitter.
“Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one,” Debicki said.
The actress will take over from Emma Corrin in the role, who plays the princess as she is introduced in the yet-to-be-released fourth season of the show. The first two seasons of the show were set in the 1940s and 1950s, while season three jumped to the 1960s and 1970s with a new, older set of actors. It has yet to be revealed the full extent of what seasons five and six will cover, or where season four will end.