CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Elizabeth Holmes Asks to Delay Trial Again—Because She’s Pregnant
BABY COURT DATE BUMP
Read it at Wall Street Journal
Elizabeth Holmes’ legal team has asked to delay her trial yet again—this time because she’s pregnant. The founder of Theranos allegedly lied to customers and investors for years about the company’s technology, and is now facing up to two decades in prison if convicted. Her trial was previously pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic. Most recently it was scheduled for July 13, but her lawyers asked the judge to move the start of the trial to Aug. 31 since Holmes’ first child is due in July. Holmes was previously involved with Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, Theranos’ former COO, who is also facing federal criminal charges. In 2019, she reportedly married hotel heir William Evans.