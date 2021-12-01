Elizabeth Holmes Breaks Down Reading Cringe Texts From Lover

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNBC
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ defense includes her claim that associate and lover Sunny Balwani was a Svengali who sexually and emotionally abused her. But while Holmes was on the stand Tuesday, a prosecutor confronted her with lovey-dovey text messages between her and Balwani. CNBC reports that Holmes broke down as she read aloud some of the messages, which included such gooey Balwani lines as “U r God’s tigress and warrior. You are extraordinary,” with Holmes responding, “Coming from my tiger means the whole universe to me... I love you.” Holmes and Balwani are being tried separately for the same alleged crime: defrauding investors by hyping blood-testing technology that did not work.