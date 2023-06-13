CHEAT SHEET
Elizabeth Holmes Doesn't Want to Pay Victims $250 a Month
Elizabeth Holmes, the former billionaire CEO of failed blood testing startup Theranos, doesn’t want to pay her victims $250 a month after her release from prison. The 39-year-old’s lawyers argued in a filing Monday that she has “limited financial means” to pay the $452 million restitution she and her co-founder were ordered to pay at her trial last January. She was also sentenced to 11 years in a Texas women’s prison on charges of fraud and conspiracy, which she started serving late last month. Federal prosecutors asked for her to pay $250 a month or 10 percent of her income upon her release—which ever is larger. Her lawyers argued Monday there is “no basis in the record for the payment structure in the government’s request.”