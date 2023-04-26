Elizabeth Holmes Gets to Stay Out of Prison a Little Longer, Court Rules

Read it at CNBC
Just a day before she was scheduled to report to prison, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes received a reprieve from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. According to court rules, any appellant who files a motion while out on bail gets to remain on bail until a ruling is issued—and Holmes’ attorneys have appealed her conviction to the ninth circuit. That means that the 39-year-old—who was sentenced to 11 years in prison in November—will have at least a little bit longer to spend time with her two children, including her newborn daughter, Invicta, whose name is based on the Latin word for “unconquered.”