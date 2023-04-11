Elizabeth Holmes Ordered to Report to Prison
DO NOT PASS GO
A judge denied Elizabeth Holmes’ request on Monday night to remain free on bail while appealing her wire fraud conviction. Holmes will have to report to prison later this month, where she will have the opportunity to continue appealing her charge. According to court documents, the 39-year-old was not deemed a flight risk or a danger to the community, but her lack of new evidence presented to the court didn’t justify her freedom. Holmes was the founder and CEO of failed medical tech startup Theranos. She was found guilty by a jury of three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud after defrauding investors out of more than $100 million for a blood testing device that did not work as advertised. Holmes, who recently gave birth to her second child, will have to surrender to prison on April 27.