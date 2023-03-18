CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Elizabeth Holmes Owes More Than $25M to Theranos: Lawsuit
YIKES
Read it at CNBC
Elizabeth Holmes is being sued by the creditors of her former company Theranos over an alleged $25 million she’s yet to pay back, according to a lawsuit that came to light Friday when the ex-CEO appeared in court. The suit alleges that Holmes breached her contract by executing three promissory notes during her time as Theranos chief executive and failed to pay any amount back. The first two promissory notes are overdue, according to the suit, and the third will come due this December. These allegations come as Holmes fights her convictions for wire fraud and conspiracy. She is expected to turn herself in and begin serving her 11-year prison sentence on April 27.