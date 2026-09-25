Elizabeth Holmes Slapped With Ban Ahead of Shock Prison Release

Elizabeth Holmes may be getting out of prison, but there are certain people she’s been legally barred from talking to.

The Theranos founder, 42, has been banned from reaching out to the 14 investors she defrauded with her blood-testing startup, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The documents indicated that Holmes must have absolutely no contact with the victims unless directed by a probation officer, the outlet reported.

The latest look at Elizabeth Holmes in the new A24 documentary about her life. YouTube/A24

Holmes owes her investors a staggering $452 million in restitution after Theranos, the healthcare company she co-founded with her ex-boyfriend Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, was exposed as a scam.

The company secured investments from heavyweights including Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, media mogul Rupert Murdoch, and the automotive dynasty Cox Family.

Holmes owes the largest share of her restitution—$125 million—to Murdoch, the 95-year-old billionaire. He previously described himself as “one of a bunch of old men taken in by a seemingly great young woman.”

Holmes started Theranos when she was just 19. CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

The fraudster also owes tens of millions of dollars to Walgreens and Safeway.

But Theranos also pulled in money from smaller investors, including Alan Eisenman, a retired financial planner from Texas.

Eisenman and his wife, Sherrie, invested about $1.2 million in Theranos starting in 2006—but they have “not received a penny” back, he told NBC News.

“She was a liar back in 2006 and she’s a liar today,” he said.

Holmes has been at the minimum-security Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, over the past three years. Adrees Latif/REUTERS

Holmes, who was found guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, has been held at the minimum-security Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, over the past three years alongside Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend-accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and Jen Shah of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

She is scheduled to move from prison to a halfway house in August next year, though her official release date is Feb. 22, 2030. Holmes also applied for a commutation of her sentence, which remains pending.

The court documents TMZ obtained also said Holmes must give her probation officer access to her financial records and authorize credit checks. She must also participate in a mental health treatment program, get her DNA collected, and subject her residence and other properties to searches.

Holmes reemerged in the spotlight after Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim released the trailer for You Can See Everything, their documentary about the Silicon Valley founder.

Eisenman said he plans to see the documentary when it releases next month, though he worried that it might paint a sympathetic picture of Holmes.