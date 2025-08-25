Elizabeth Hurley Shares Beau’s Squirrelly Nickname in Birthday Post

Elizabeth Hurley celebrated boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus’ 64th birthday with a social media post, affectionately dubbing him “Squirrel Man.” The English actress, 60, posted a series of photos of the chummy couple, who confirmed their relationship on Easter earlier this year. “Happy Birthday Squirrel Man,” Hurley wrote in the caption, followed by four red heart emojis. One of the photos showed Cyrus with pigtail braids, while another photo showed Hurley wearing a crab headpiece. The post elicited mixed feelings from commenters. “Maybe the oddest pairing but so cute. Wishing you both happiness,” said one user. “I used to think you had taste. It’s obvious you have none,” said another. Before Cyrus, Hurley was in a high-profile relationship with actor Hugh Grant from 1987 to 2000. She then dated film producer Steve Bing, with whom she welcomed her only child, son Damian, in 2002. Hurley was married to businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011, and was engaged to cricket player Shane Warne from 2011 until their relationship ended in 2013. Cyrus has been married three times: his first marriage, to Cindy Smith, lasted from 1986 to 1991. Most famously, he was married to Tish Finley—with whom he has five children, including singer/actress Miley Cyrus—from 1993 until 2022. The musician’s 2023 marriage to Australian singer Firerose lasted just one year.

People