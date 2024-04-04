The British actress Elizabeth Hurley has spoken out about the rumor that she was the woman who took Prince Harry’s virginity, calling the gossip especially “absurd” and “ridiculous”—because she’s never even met him.

Hurley’s comments came during a Wednesday appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, where she was jokingly asked by host Andy Cohen, “Was Harry a good lover and were you gentle with him?”

She’d been suspected to be the woman involved in Harry’s first time after the 39-year-old Duke of Sussex recounted in his memoir, Spare, that he lost his virginity to an English woman who was older than he was.

Hurley, 58, insists she’s not the woman being described by the royal.

“That was ludicrous,” Hurley told Cohen of the rumor. “He said, ‘She was English. She was older than me. It was in Gloucestershire.’ And they were like, ‘Ah, it’s Elizabeth.’ It was absurd. It was ridiculous.

“It was like saying, ‘He’s great-looking. He’s American.’ Oh, it’s Andy Cohen.”

Harry never addressed the Hurley rumors himself, but he has spoken at length about his romantic history. In his memoir, he wrote that losing his virginity was an “inglorious episode” with a woman who “liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion.”

“Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me off to graze,” Harry wrote. “Among the many things about it that were wrong: It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub. Obviously, someone had seen us.”

Harry’s life is much different now. These days he calls Montecito, California, home, where he lives in a $14 million mansion with the 42-year-old Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and their two young children.