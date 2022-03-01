CHEAT SHEET
    California Woman Allegedly Strangled Her Aunt During an Argument Over Chores

    Corbin Bolies

    Breaking News Intern

    Andri Tambunan/AFP via Getty

    A Chula Vista, California, woman became so angry during a dispute over chores with her aunt that she allegedly killed her relative. Elizabeth Maria Memea, 32, was arrested Monday after detectives found her 52-year-old aunt, Leticia Hernandez, dead under a pile of clothes after performing a wellness call. Their investigation determined Memea strangled her aunt during an argument Friday about cleaning their house, according to KNBC. “During the argument, Memea … attacked Hernandez by choking and eventually killing her,” a lieutenant said. Memea was booked at a local jail without bail, and her arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

