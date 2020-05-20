SC Woman Charged With Assault on Black Girl She Accused of Stealing Her Mail
A South Carolina woman has been charged with assault and battery against an 11-year-old she wrongly accused of stealing her mail in an incident the girl and her attorney claim is racially motivated. Skhylur Davis, who is black, says she had just picked up her grandmother’s mail and was standing near Elizabeth Shirey’s mailbox in Aiken when the woman rushed towards her, pulled her arms, and tried to grab the envelopes she was holding. Skhylur says that while Shirey, 38, apologized when she realized the mistake, her husband told her that it would not have happened if she had been a different “type.” “You don’t have to think about what type he meant,” Skhylur said. The Augusta Chronicle reached Shirey’s husband for comment but he hung up on them.