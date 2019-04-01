Elizabeth Smart to Host Lifetime Documentary on Jayme Closs
The Lifetime channel will air a 90-minute documentary about the Jayme Closs abduction hosted by fellow kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart this month, the television network revealed Monday. In the documentary, called Smart Justice: The Jayme Closs Case, Smart will interview “key players” in the 88-day kidnapping of the Wisconsin 13-year-old and the murder of her parents. “Elizabeth travels to Wisconsin to personally uncover new details and speaks with those closest to her and those vital in the rescue,” Lifetime said. Closs’ abductor, 21-year-old Jake Patterson, pleaded guilty to kidnapping and murder charges last week. Closs was not interviewed by Smart, who was abducted from her home in Salt Lake City as a teenager and held for nine months in 2003. The documentary will premiere on April 27 at 7 p.m.