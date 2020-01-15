Warren and Bernie Caught in Tense Post-Debate Encounter
At the end of Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential primary debate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) appeared to exchange some terse words. While the candidates were offering pleasantries following the debate’s conclusion, Sanders briefly offered his hand to Warren as she approached him, only to seemingly be rebuffed.
While CNN didn’t pick up the sound of their conversation, the two seemed to be engaged in a rather tense back-and-forth, all while billionaire presidential hopeful Tom Steyer awkwardly stood by and watched. Tuesday night’s debate comes on the heels of Warren confirming reports that the Vermont senator told her in December 2018 in a private meeting that a woman couldn’t win the upcoming presidential election, something Sanders has vehemently denied.
The two progressive senators touched on the brouhaha midway through the debate, with Sanders reiterating his denial and Warren choosing to move on. At the same time, the two found themselves in an extremely awkward quibble over the strict definition of “30 years.”