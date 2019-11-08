CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
BURN
Warren and Sanders Hit Back at Billionaire Michael Bloomberg Eyeing 2020 Race
Read it at Twitter
Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) responded to reports that former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is expected to file paperwork to run in Alabama’s Democratic primary. “The billionaire class is scared and they should be scared,” Sanders said in a tweet. Warren also tweeted about Bloomberg, welcoming him to the race and linking back to her billionaire calculator, which shows how much a billionaire would pay in taxes under her proposal. The calculator has been updated to include a quick link to “If you’re Michael Bloomberg,” who has a net worth of about $52 billion. The New York Times reported Thursday that Bloomberg has been privately weighing a presidential bid for weeks, but has not made up his mind.