Elizabeth Warren Announces Senate Re-Election Campaign
‘ELIZABETH DOESN’T F*CK AROUND’
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Monday announced that she is running for a third term. In a campaign video launching her re-election bid, Warren used testimonials highlighting what she has achieved since becoming the first female senator from Massachusetts in 2012. “Elizabeth doesn’t fuck around,” one person says, adding: “She’s always in our corner.” The two-minute clip also features an endorsement from Sen. Ed Markey. “Elizabeth is my partner in the Senate and I have seen this perpetual energy machine up close,” Markey says. “Passing a tax on greedy corporations paying zero taxes? She got it done. Making billionaires cry on TV? Done,” Markey adds, referring to hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman’s teary discussion of Warren’s “vilification of billionaires” in 2019. “I first ran for Senate because I saw how the system is rigged for the rich and the powerful and against everyone else,” Warren says in her video. “Now I’m running for Senate again because there’s a lot more we’ve got to do: Pass a wealth tax. Make child care affordable. Protect our coastal communities. And build a 21st-century transportation system across all of Massachusetts.”