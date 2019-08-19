CHEAT SHEET
LISTENED & LEARNED
Warren Apologizes to Tribal Leaders for DNA Snafu: ‘I Am Sorry for the Harm I Have Caused’
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Monday publicly apologized for taking a DNA test to claim Native American ancestry, while appearing at a conference alongside tribal leaders.
“Like anyone who’s being honest with themselves, I know that I have made mistakes. I am sorry for the harm I have caused,” the 2020 Democratic candidate reportedly began her remarks at the Native American Presidential Forum in Sioux City, Iowa. “I have listened and I have learned—a lot. And I am grateful for the many conversations that we’ve had together. It is a great honor to be able to partner with Indian country and that’s what I’ve tried to do as a senator and that’s what I promise I will do as POTUS.”
Late last year, after decades of claiming Native ancestry, Warren responded to critics—including President Trump, who frequently uses slurs like “Pocahontas” to mock her—by taking a DNA test to prove her heritage. The move, however, resulted in widespread backlash from the Native community as DNA tests only prove geographic ancestry, and not actual membership of a tribe. According to reports, Warren was embraced by the Native audience on Monday, receiving a standing ovation upon entering the stage.