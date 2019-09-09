CHEAT SHEET
Warren Backs a Justice Democrat Primarying Rep. Cuellar in Texas
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Monday endorsed Jessica Cisneros, the Justice Democrats-backed primary challenger to Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX), easily becoming the highest-profile endorser of the young immigration attorney’s campaign.
“The people of Texas’ 28th district are ready for systematic change and deserve a Democrat that will be on the side of working people; not the side of big money and obstructionist Republicans,” Warren said in a statement. “At a time when the DCCC is rallying around a pro-NRA and anti-choice Democrat like Cuellar, it’s a breath of fresh air to have leaders in our party stick their necks out for progressive primary challengers fighting for a bold vision.” said Alexandra Rojas, executive director of Justice Democrats.
Cuellar was an early target of the insurgent left group for voting with President Trump some 70 percent of the time, despite representing a district where the president received 38.5 percent of the vote.
Justice Democrats additionally announced Monday that Warren also endorsed Marie Newman, who is again challenging one of the rare anti-abortion Democrats Rep. Dan Lipinksi (D-IL).
“At a time when women’s reproductive rights are under attack daily from Republican lawmakers across America, Illinoisans deserve a leader with an unwavering commitment to fighting for women’s access to reproductive health care,” Warren said in a statement provided by the group.