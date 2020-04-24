Elizabeth Warren Calls for Inquiry Into Pentagon Wall Contract Revealed by The Daily Beast
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) are calling for an investigation into a $569 million border-wall contract first reported by The Daily Beast. The Army contract, awarded to GOP donors BFBC of Montana, “calls into question the administration’s compliance with federal procurement laws and demands a thorough investigation,” the two lawmakers wrote to the Pentagon inspector general in a new letter shared with The Daily Beast. “Particularly now, as we must prioritize funding to save lives and to help the millions of Americans who have suffered severe economic harms as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, taxpayer funds must not be wasted, and federal procurement processes must not favor campaign donors or personal favorites of the president,” write Warren and Thompson.