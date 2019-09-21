CHEAT SHEET
‘CONSTITUTIONAL DUTY’
Elizabeth Warren: Congress ‘Is Complicit’ for Failing to Impeach Trump
Elizabeth Warren has called on Congress to move to impeach President Trump or become “complicit” in his alleged crimes following reports he pressured Ukraine to pursue investigations politically advantageous to his 2020 re-election bid. “After the Mueller report, Congress had a duty to begin impeachment. By failing to act, Congress is complicit in Trump’s latest attempt to solicit foreign interference to aid him in US elections. Do your constitutional duty and impeach the president,” the Democratic presidential candidate tweeted late Friday. She went on to say that Trump “continues to commit crimes” because “he knows his Justice Department won’t act and believes Congress won’t either.” Calls for impeachment multiplied Friday following reports Trump repeatedly asked the Ukrainian president to pursue a corruption investigation involving former vice president Joe Biden’s son, a request that is believed to also be at the center of an explosive whistleblower complaint about Trump.