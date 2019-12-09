Elizabeth Warren Earned Nearly $2 Million for Consulting Work Since 1995, Records Show
Her presidential campaign has tried to brand her as a battler against corporate interests, but records show Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) earned nearly $2 million for consultancy work for corporations and financial firms over nearly three decades. Warren's campaign released the records Sunday evening after repeated requests for them to be made public. They show she often worked with companies dealing with bankruptcy, The Washington Post reports. One filing shows Warren made about $80,000 from work she did for creditors in Enron’s bankruptcy, and $20,000 as a consultant for Dow Chemical. The campaign didn’t release information on how much Warren was paid for all of the cases, saying in some instances that “the campaign has no compensation records for this case.” Warren's nomination rival, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, has recently intensified his attacks on the former Harvard Law professor, demanding that she release tax returns from the years when she consulted.