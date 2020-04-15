CHEAT SHEET
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Follows Obama and Endorses Joe Biden
Sen. Elizabeth Warren has endorsed Joe Biden for president, meaning all the major contenders for the 2020 Democratic nomination have now backed the former vice president. The Massachusetts Democrat, who repeatedly sparred with Biden during the primary campaign, made the announcement on her social-media pages. She wrote: “In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States.” Warren’s endorsement comes after the best 48 hours of Biden’s campaign, which saw him win the backing of Sen. Bernie Sanders and former President Barack Obama.