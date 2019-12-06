Elizabeth Warren Gets Clean Bill of Health
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) got a clean bill of health from her longtime primary care physician, who wrote in a letter that she had no heath issues that would “keep her from fulfilling the duties of the President of the United States.” Dr. Beverly Woo, a physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and an Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School, described Warren as a “very healthy 70 year old woman” who follows a regular exercise routine and a healthy diet. Woo said Warren had hypothyroidism as a medical condition, but added that she takes medication daily to restore her “thyroid hormone level to normal.” The presidential front-runner had healthy blood pressure, a normal cardiac rate, “excellent” cholesterol, normal blood tests and mammogram screening at her last physical in January. Warren has no problems with smoking, alcohol, or drug use, according to Woo—who also said the senator got her flu shot in October.