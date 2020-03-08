SNL: Elizabeth Warren Throws Down With Fox News Host Laura Ingraham

Saturday Night Live opened this week on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle with Kate McKinnon as host Laura Ingraham, who was taking on the “urban legend” of coronavirus. “And yes, I’m saying ‘urban’ as a dog whistle,” she said.

First up, she was joined by Cecily Strong’s Jeanine Pirro, who similarly downplayed the outbreak. “Americans are not at risk,” she insisted. “Especially not our viewers, who skew elderly, are in bad health, live cloistered together in homes specifically for sick people and have smoked their entire lives.”

After an appearance by Eric and Donald Trump Jr., the first cameo of the night came in the form of former cast member Darrell Hammond as ousted MSNBC host Chris Matthews. “Maybe i'll get in trouble for saying this, you look great,” he said. When Ingraham told him he could say “whatever he wants” on Fox, he added, “Oh my god, this place is amazing! Everyone here is hot, crazy or both.”

But Hammond was hardly the biggest star of the cold open. Up next, Ingraham introduced the latest Democrat to drop out of the 2020 presidential race: the very real Elizabeth Warren, who famously refused to appear on Fox News during her actual campaign.

Asked which candidate she was going to endorse, Warren said, “Well, it's tough. Maybe I'll just pull a New York Times and endorse them both.” As the senator went on to thank her “wide coalition of teachers, preschool teachers, middle school teachers and teachers pets,” McKinnon did an ultra-quick change into her own Warren costume to join her doppelgänger live on set.

“Sorry, I just wanted to put on my favorite outfit to thank you for all that you've done in your lifetime,” McKinnon said, sincerely, as Warren.

“I’m not dead, I'm just in the Senate,” Warren replied before the pair came together for “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!”

