Warren Had Dozens More Legal Clients Than She Previously Disclosed

Elizabeth Warren worked on dozens more legal cases during her teaching career than was previously made public, including litigation involving diseases from asbestos and the Dow Corning breast-implant scandal. The Massachusetts Democrat’s presidential campaign released a list of 56 cases on her website Wednesday night; when she first ran for the Senate in 2012, she released a list of just 13 cases, without saying whether that was every case she had worked on. Her corporate clients ranged from cases involving compensation for people with asbestos-related diseases to the silicone multinational that faced liability over ruptured breast implants, The Washington Post reports. “Elizabeth was one of the nation’s top experts on how to make sure victims hurt by bankrupt companies eventually got paid,” Warren’s campaign said Wednesday. “Throughout her career, she worked to help set up trusts and other mechanisms to return $27 billion to victims and their families.” She also consulted for more than a dozen committees representing claimants and creditors in bankruptcy cases.