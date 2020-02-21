Warren Helpfully Writes Up a Contract for Bloomberg to Release His NDAs
What a kind thing for her to do. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has written up a contract which, if signed, would allow her Democratic rival Mike Bloomberg to release people who have made allegations of sexist and misogynistic behavior against him from their nondisclosure agreements. Speaking at a CNN town hall in Nevada, Warren presented her document and said: “I used to teach contract law... And I thought I would make this easy. I wrote up a release and covenant not to sue, and all that Mayor Bloomberg has to do is download it—I’ll text it—sign it, and then the women, or men, will be free to speak and tell their own stories.” Warren hammered Bloomberg over his treatment of women at Wednesday night’s debate and urged him to explain his use of NDAs. To groans from the audience, Bloomberg responded: “None of them accuse me of doing anything other than maybe they didn’t like a joke I told.” Bloomberg hasn’t commented on the contract.