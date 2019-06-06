‘THE SYSTEM IS US’

Elizabeth Warren’s Gaining on Bernie Sanders—but Can She Win Over Male Voters?

She’s got a plan for that, for about everything, and she’s rising in the polls, but her 20 point gender gap is the largest in the field. It’s not her; it’s him—lots of hims.

Margaret Carlson

opinion

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

When only Hillary Clinton was running for president, men could say “I don’t have a problem with a female president. I just have a problem with this one.”

Now with four women in the top tier, what could the problem be? Is it her walk, her talk, the way she wears her hair, the way she sips her tea? Or is it something else—say her gender?

Take Elizabeth Warren, who just leaped ahead to number three in the latest poll of 17,000 likely voters by Politico’s Morning Consult Poll. She’s behind Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, but ahead of everyone else. A Quinnipiac poll from May 22 had her at 13 percent, only three points behind Sanders, her competition to challenge Biden for the nomination.