Elizabeth Warren’s Gaining on Bernie Sanders—but Can She Win Over Male Voters?

When only Hillary Clinton was running for president, men could say “I don’t have a problem with a female president. I just have a problem with this one.”

Now with four women in the top tier, what could the problem be? Is it her walk, her talk, the way she wears her hair, the way she sips her tea? Or is it something else—say her gender?

Take Elizabeth Warren, who just leaped ahead to number three in the latest poll of 17,000 likely voters by Politico’s Morning Consult Poll. She’s behind Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, but ahead of everyone else. A Quinnipiac poll from May 22 had her at 13 percent, only three points behind Sanders, her competition to challenge Biden for the nomination.